NOC issued, 3700 kg of explosives to be brought for Noida twin towers' demolition

The police late on Tuesday night granted permission to Edifice Company to bring explosives to Noida for the demolition of the Supertech twin towers on August 21. The height of both the Cyan and Apex towers of Supertech is 101-101 meters.

After getting permission from the Noida police, now Edifice Company will be able to bring 3700 kg explosives from Palwal under Noida police escort. According to information, the explosives will continue to come to Sector 93A of Noida for the next 15 days. Two vehicles will come with police escort, one with detonators and the other with explosives. What will be the arrival time and route of these vehicles will not be shared for security reasons.

The work of installing these explosives in both the towers will be done during the day. The remaining explosives will be sent back to Palwal after 6 p.m. Explosives will have to be brought and sent back as per the need. 10,000 holes have been made in both the towers to place the explosives.

CCTV surveillance systems have been installed in the entire area and they will be monitored continuosly. No one will be allowed to enter the area around the buildings without permission.