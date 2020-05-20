Amid the prevailing coronavirus pandemic, over 2000 students from Jammu and Kashmir are stranded in Kyrgyzstan's Osh region for almost two months. A video of a group of medical students from State University, holding placards and appealing to the Jammu and Kashmir government and Government of India to evacuate them, has stirred havoc on social media.

From running out of money to borrowing essentials, undergoing depression to being pressured by landlords to pay rent, the students' appeal for evacuation has fallen on deaf ears as nobody has so far reached out to them. The total number of coronavirus cases have mounted to 1,270 and so far 14 deaths have been recorded.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India the medical students spoke about their plight and how their difficulties have spiked amid the pandemic.

Dr Badeeyah Muskan, a final year medical student of the International Medical Faculty of Osh State University whose video has taken Twitter by storm spoke in length about the situation.

'Asked to fill forms for evacuation which were then rejected'

Badeeyah expressed, "This region has its own international airport but no one came to evacuate us. Four flights arrived in Bishkek (Capital City) which is approximately 800 Kilometres away from Osh for Indian states like Hyderabad, UP, Rajasthan and Delhi. There was no direct flight for Srinagar."

On speaking about receiving help from the Indian Embassy, she said, "The students were earlier asked to fill forms by the Indian Embassy of the region. The forms were in four categories required for evacuation like pregnant candidates, someone who is ill if there is a death in the family and student. "

"We all filed in the 'students' category as asked and our forms were rejected as they said only people who have an emergency can head back home."

Talking in dismay, she further added, "We live in private accommodations and the landlords have started to force us to pay up the rent. We can't even go to hostels as the local authorities have already turned them into quarantine facilities and relocated the students who already lived in the hostel."

"A 1st-year student recently died of Pneumonia and unfortunately the body could not even be sent home. We are shattered and need to be evacuated immediately."

Another student living in the hostel said, "We have been under quarantine for two months in the college hostel, our semester exams are over and our hostel and college will be shut for three months. We request the govt to evacuate us, also Osh to Srinagar direct flight.

(to be further updated)