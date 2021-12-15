Union Government on Wednesday reiterated that statehood would be granted to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir at an appropriate time.

In a written reply to the question of Vivek K Tankha, Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai stated in the Rajya Sabha that there is no timeline to grant statehood to Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The MoS Home, however, said that statehood to Jammu and Kashmir would be granted at an appropriate time.

Recently Union Home Minister Amit Shah has made it clear that elections in J&K will be held after delimitation following which the process of restoration of statehood will start.

"First delimitation will take place and then elections will be held after which the process of statehood restoration will start in accordance with the act of the Parliament", Shah told in a summit.

In response to the demand of different political parties to grant statehood before elections, Shah said, "They know the order of things to be followed, but they want to create a political dispute by demanding the opposite".

Elections in J&K prerogative of ECI

Regarding the schedule for the assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the MoS Home informed that Parliament that decision to schedule elections is the prerogative of the Election Commission of India. He said that there is no timeline to hold elections in J&K.

Prime Minister promised early elections in J&K

As reported earlier during this year's Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced from the rampart of the Red Fort that preparations were underway for holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir in the future.

"Giving fair opportunities to the potential of all, this is the real spirit of democracy. Be it Jammu or Kashmir, where the balance of development is now visible on the ground," the Prime Minister announced.

"The Delimitation Commission has been constituted in Jammu and Kashmir and preparations are on for holding assembly elections in the future," the Prime Minister said on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

Earlier during the all-party meeting held on June 24, PM Modi had promised to speed up the delimitation process so as to hold assembly elections in J&K.

Security situation improved after August 5, 2019

The MoS Home informed the Rajya Sabha that there has been a decline in terrorist incidents and the security situation has improved since August 2019.

"Infiltration and aiding, abetting of terrorist activities from across the border have affected the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir", the minister said.

He further informed that the Government has taken various measures which include proactive operations against terrorists, identification, and arrest of overground workers of terrorism, action against members of banned/supporters organizations, intensified night patrolling and checking at Nakas, security arrangements through appropriate deployment, coordination meetings amongst security agencies, high level of alertness maintained by the security forces, legal action in cases of terror funding, etc.