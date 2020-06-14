No pandemic can stop James Bond from saving the world. Reportedly, the release date for the new James Bond film No Time to Die has been brought forward five days to Nov. 20. The announcement came via the official James Bond Twitter account.

It looks like Warner Bros. is making decisions to make fans happy as they also announced their decision to move King Kong vs. Godzilla from Nov. 20 to May 21, 2021. No Time To Die will probably be Daniel Craig's last outing as the iconic spy. So, the movie is eagerly awaited by fans.

No Time To Die has been delayed a few times before, as the film's director Danny Boyle departed, and was replaced by Cary Fukunaga. No Time to Die was initially set for release in November 2019 but the date was pushed first push to February 2020 and then to April 2020. In March, the coronavirus pandemic pushed the film's release further till November.

Apparently, in No Time To Die, James Bond is no longer on active service with MI6. He is apparently retired, but thats nothing new for James Bond. He always comes back. And that is exactly what can be expected here as well. As his peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Daniel Craig has starred in four Bond movies so far, with Skyfall being one of the most successful films of the franchise. His apparent final outing is expected to be another hit for the franchise. We'll just have to wait and see.

The film features Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Ralph Fiennes, and Christoph Waltz.