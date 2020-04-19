The teaser of Alluri Sita Ramaraju from RRR had earned lots of praises from their fans. Ram Charan Tej, who is playing the role of Ramaraju in the film had received many compliments for his transformation. The teaser, which was unveiled on the actor's birthday, has been an outstanding one that increased expectations for the film. Also, it is the gift that Jr NTR has given to his co-star on his birthday.

Now, it is Ram Charan's turn to gift his friend something similar on May 20, which is Jr NTR's birthday. Fans of Tarak have been waiting to see how their favourite star would look like Komaram Bheem.

But the latest news is that Jr NTR's character teaser from RRR might not be released on his birthday. Well, this is not what we say, but the director himself did. Speaking to a television channel, recently, Rajamouli said, "We do not have enough content to make the teaser. We are afraid that might not be possible. Hope to do something by that time. Like I said, I am afraid that the fans would be disappointed."

All this happened only due to the lockdown says Rajamouli. The director said that they haven't expected that the whole of India would be under lockdown.

"We heard about the pandemic in phases. When we were shooting for RRR, in March, I did not have the idea that the shoot would be kept on hold for so long. Due to lockdown, we are not sure of what all will we be able to do by Tarak's birthday." Well, let us see what the director would do to make the fans happy.