In a piece of news that is likely to not go down very well with private schools and other for-profit educational entities, authorities in Hyderabad have issued an order as per which no private school management (state, CBSE, ICSE) running in Hyderabad should ask parents to buy any kind of items (for instance uniforms, shoes, belts, etc) in school. The notice also says that no sale is to be made inside school premises, primarily and any sale of books, stationary and such items should be on non-commercial, no-profit, no-loss basis.

It further asks all the Deputy Educational Officers to constitute a mandal level committee to monitor private schools regularly and also ensure that no private school management i.e State/CBSE/ICSE running in Hyderabad District should not sell uniforms, shoes etc in the school premises.

The notice also adds, "Further as per the court orders, the sale of books/notebooks/stationery at the school counter, if any, should be on non-commercial, no-profit, no-loss basis, if so bring the notice of the undersigned for taking necessary action in the matter."

It adds in the end, stating that the matter should be treated as most urgent. "Therefore, all the Deputy Educational officers and the Deputy Inspector of Schools Hyderabad district are requested to take the action accordingly and submit the compliance of the undersigned."

Parents approve government decision

Many parents approved of the action by the authorities, citing that schools often resorted to duping under the practice of selling books and uniforms.

An X user also opined that there should be some sort of regulation when it comes to private school fees too. "Government should introduce a fee regulation committee, create a portal for all fee related payments for transparency. No payments should be made in institutions. Education is not a business to make profits."

Any practice widely prevalent in schools concerns a staggeringly large population and has a direct financial effect. Some parents complained how the schools force them to take a lot of unnecessary items, such as book covers, crayons, folders, and stationary items, under the garb of school rules. A few even pointed out how it's the local politicians who invest in schools, own a stake and are nothing but money-mining platforms.

