The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to grant interim bail to Republic TV Managing Director and Chief Editor Arnab Goswami, who was arrested and remanded to 14 days judicial custody on November 4 in the 2018 abetment to suicide case.

Yesterday, Nov 8, the Raigad police shifted Goswami from an Alibaug school, where he was temporarily kept, to the Taloja Central Jail in the district. He has been remanded to judicial custody till November 18 by Alibaug Court Chief Judicial Magistrate Sunaina Pingle.

Why was Arnab Goswami arrested?

Goswami was arrested early Wednesday by a team of Mumbai Police and Raigad Police in connection with the case of double-suicide of an architect Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik in Alibaug on May 5, 2018.

In a suicide note, Naik had named Goswami and two others -- Feroze Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda -- who allegedly defaulted and failed to clear their dues of over Rs 5 crore for his professional services as agreed upon.