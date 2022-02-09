Days after the Jammu and Kashmir administration cancelled allotment of Kashmir Press Club following a feud between two warring factions of journalists, the Union Government on Tuesday said that there is no registered body by the name of "Kashmir Press Club" in Jammu and Kashmir as it has failed to register itself under the Societies Registration Act, 1860.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha the Estates Department of the Jammu and Kashmir administration has taken over the government building where the "Kashmir Press Club" was operated, on January 17, in presence of the Srinagar executive magistrate and the government building has the deployment of the static guard for its protection.

"Presently, there is no registered body by the name of Kashmir Press Club or its elected managing body since the Kashmir Press Club, as a registered body, has ceased to exist and has failed to register itself under the Societies Registration Act, 1860," the Minister said replying to a written question in the lower house of the Parliament.

Registration of Kashmir Press Club cancelled after a feud between two groups

After a feud between two warring factions of journalists, the Jammu and Kashmir Government on January 17 had cancelled the allotment of the club and reverted the building to the Estates Department.

"In view of the unpleasant developments and dissensions between various groups of journalists, it has been decided that the allotment of the premises at Polo View in view of the now-deregistered Kashmir Press Club be cancelled and control of land and buildings situated at Polo View, Srinagar, which belongs to the Estates Department be reverted to the said department," an official the statement issued by administration stated.

Govt committed to ensure the right to freedom of speech

The MoS Home further said that the government is committed to ensuring the right to freedom of speech and expression enshrined under Article 19 of the Constitution of India.

"Press Council of India (PCI), a statutory autonomous body, has been set up under the Press Council Act, 1978 mainly to preserve the freedom of the Press and improve the standards of newspapers and news agencies in the country," the minister said.

"PCI considers complaints filed by the Press concerning curtailment of press freedom, physical assault/ attack on journalists, etc. under Section 13 of the Press Council Act 1978. PCI is also empowered to take suo-motu cognizance in matters on the pressing issues concerning freedom of the Press and safeguarding of its high standards. Such complaints are processed under Section 13 of the Press Council Act, 1978 and provisions of the Press Council (Procedure for Inquiry) Regulations, 1979," the minister said.