Putting forth the concerns of thousands of employees of JKPDD currently working in the KPDCL second division, the Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Employees Union (JKEEU) has demanded their issues concerning promotions and increments be resolved at the earliest.

The Union has revealed that the non-gazetted employees of the KPDCL second division have been deprived of their service rights, which is a violation of the non-Gazette Employees Service rules. Mushtaq Ahmad Najar, State President JKEEU, demanded on behalf of the PD employees that their issues regarding promotion, increment, annual percentage rate and remuneration be resolved in a timely manner.

"The central leadership of the Electrical Employees Union has taken this matter seriously and requested the Power Management to issue orders for the full-time Executive Engineer (independent charge) who will do justice to the employees and resolve their pending issues," Najar told International Business Times.

Najar has called upon Nitishwar Kumar, IAS, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor and Principal Secretary Power Development Department, to resolve the issues.

Resolve issues, or face strike

The way the PD employees have been ignored, it has demotivated them and fuelled resentment, the Union said, adding that they face various difficulties like service record related and other establishment issues.

JKEEU's General Secretary Waseem Ahmed Jan has also sought J&K LG Manoj Sinha's intervention to resolve the PDD employees' issues. Jan said if the government failed to address the concerns, the employees of the JKPDD will be forced to go on strike.

"It seems that the power department is only concerned about engineering fraternity while as we continue to suffer," Jan told local media, adding that the government must address promotion grievances as a result of which hundreds of non-gazetted employees of the power department continue to suffer and are deprived of retirement benefits.