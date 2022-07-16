Members of the general public are barred from clicking photographs or shooting videos in Karnataka government offices, a government order issued on Friday stated.

The move comes in response to a plea by the Karnataka State Government Employees Association. The employees allege that people are shooting videos inside government offices with an ulterior motive of harassing and maligning them.

The government order on Friday refers to the employees association petition which claims that certain persons enter government offices during working hours to capture photographs and visuals which are later shared on social media.

"The videos are hurting the dignity of different departments and the government apart from affecting women workers in these offices," the petition contended.

The department of personnel and administrative reforms, in its order dated July 15 noted that "After carefully studying the petition, the government is of the view that prohibiting photography/ videography in all government offices during work hours is essential."

However, the order is facing flak from anti-graft activists who claim that the move encourages corruption in government offices.