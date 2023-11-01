It might have been a week since Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone appeared on Koffee with Karan. But, memes and jokes on the two of them have still not subsided. From Ranveer Singh using same lines for Deepika as he once used for Anushka to Deepika talking about dating other people while mentally being committed to Ranveer Singh; the duo made quite some revelations.

And with all those revelations, came a lot of judgment and negativity. And now, Karan Johar has reacted to the trolling Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been subjected to. "Do what you need to do because no one's looking," Karan Johar said during an Instagram live session. He went on to add, "Trolling gets you nowhere. You are landing nowhere." However, he added that he will take into consideration some constructive criticism that came his way after the episode.

Deepika's revelation

"I wanted to be single for a while because I had come from difficult relationships. I was going through a phase where I said 'I just don't want to be attached, don't want to be committed'. And I had fun! And then he comes along, so I didn't commit, until he proposed to me," Deepika had said on the episode of Koffee with Karan.

"There was no 'commitment as such. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other," she added. The statement didn't go down well with many who slammed the couple for being in an open relationship.