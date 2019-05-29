Abhay Deol, who is known for taking up unconventional movies, recently said that he does not appear on the big screen frequently because he does not get many offers.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Abhay said that he does not get many offers and also he has a different taste in films. However, he is now open to do varied movies,

"No one is giving me any work. The kind of content I want to be part of, is hardly made. At the same time, I have not closed myself to anything. As long as it excites me, I am game for it," the actor told the publication.

He further said that he hardly gets to work with popular directors, which again delays the release of his films.

"It is a choice I have made. The kind of stories I like often comes from debutant directors. So, to ensure that the film sees the light of day is a long process in itself," he added.

Abhay was last seen in the film Zero, playing a special appearance. While the actor has completed 14 years in the industry, he feels that he has not achieved anything worth to celebrate.

"I haven't bagged awards or made any landmark project, so there won't be much to celebrate. If you go against the mainstream narrative, you do not get the desired visibility," Abhay told the publication.

Some of his noted films include Socha Na Tha, Ahista-Ahista, Dev D, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Raanjhanaa and Happy Bhaag Jayegi.