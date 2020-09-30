The verdict of the most-anticipated Babri Masjid demolition case is out. A special CBI court on Wednesday, September 30 said the demolition was not pre-planned and ruled out the conspiracy theories in the December 1992 incident in which the Babri Masjid was razed to the ground by a mob of kar sevaks.

During the judgement, the CBI court has acquitted all the 32 accused in the case, including LK Advani, MM Joshi and Uma Bharti.

Highlights of Babri Masjid verdict: It happened in the spur of the moment

Reading out the 2,000-page order, CBI Judge SK Yadav said there was no conspiracy in the act and it happened in the spur of the moment.

Ashok Singhal and other Sangh Parivar leaders wanted to save the structure as Ram Lalla statues were inside.

The court observed that leaders who were present on the dais repeatedly tried to persuade the 'kar sewaks' against taking any action on that day.

The court further said the CBI has failed to substantiate the charges levelled against the 32 accused persons.

The authenticity of audio, video provided by CBI could not be proven and the audio of the speeches were not clear.

The court also said that the video recordings submitted to the court were 'tampered with'.

The court also said that those who climbed on the dome, were anti-social elements.

As soon as the court announced the acquittal of the accused, jubilation broke out outside the court,