The Karnataka government has withdrawn the night curfew order which was passed hours before its implementation.

In a statement, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said after the public outcry, he held a meeting with officials and ministers and decided to withdraw the night curfew order.

On Wednesday Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had announced the night curfew from December 24 to January 2 from 11 pm to 5 am amid fears of a new Covid strain from the UK.

'Withdrawn discussions with Cabinet colleagues and senior officials': Yediyurappa

"Based on experts' opinion, it was decided to impose a night curfew aimed at curbing the spread of the new Covid-19 strain detected in Britain and other countries. However, in the wake of public opinion that a night curfew is not necessary, it has been decided to withdraw it after discussions with Cabinet colleagues and senior officials," Yediyurappa said in a statement.

He urged citizens to impose self-restraint by wearing face masks and ensuring social distancing. He asked citizens to avoid "unnecessary" travel and strictly follow Covid-19 regulations of the government "to help stop the spread of the virus."

Earlier today, Karnataka issued the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the night curfew that was imposed in the state between 11 pm and 5 am, effective from today till January 2.

In this regard, Karnataka police had promulgated an order which stated that the movement of individuals will remain strictly prohibited between 11.00 pm to 5.00 am, except for essential activities.