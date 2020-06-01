The Director General of Civil Aviation's office has released its new set of directions for protecting health of the passengers involved in air travel. The new set of guidelines is released on behalf of the eased lockdown measures that come into effect from Monday, June 1.

DGCA issues new guidelines

The domestic flights had resumed its services from May 25 after a screeching halt of two months due to the coronavirus induced lockdown.

With the Centre announcing the 'Unlock 1' phase, the airlines are to enter in full-fledged services of all its domestic flights.

Considering this, the DGCA, after considering all the issues involved in the air travel amid the growing Covid positive cases has issued the following set of directions to ensure the safety of the passengers as well as the crew members on board: