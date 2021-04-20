Amid spike in the coronavirus positive cases in Kashmir Valley, Divisional Commissioner Pandurang K Pole on Tuesday made it clear that there was no proposal of imposing lockdown to check the spread of the deadly virus. The Divisional Commissioner, however, appealed to the people to maintain Covid behavior to fight the virus.

Amid rumors about the shortage of oxygen and beds in hospitals, Pole said that there was sufficient bed capacity available, as well as oxygen facilities as a number of new oxygen generation plants, have been installed at various health facilities to meet any sort of emergency situation.

Public support sought for fighting the virus

Authorities in the Kashmir Valley have appealed to people to be 'responsible citizens' by following SoPs in the letter and spirits by one and all.

The Divisional Commissioner asked people to avoid going to public places and busy markets unless extremely necessary. Besides, ensure wearing a face mask & maintaining a social distance, hand hygiene, isolation in case of coming in contact with a positive person. He emphasized that people should come forward for Covid vaccination as this is the best way of safeguard.

Covid test mandatory for entering Kashmir Valley

Anyone entering Kashmir from outside UT either by road, rail, or air has to be subjected to mandatory covid-19 testing and will be allowed to move out freely only after a negative test report. To date, at Srinagar airport more than five lakh inbound passengers have been tested for Covid-19.

To deal with the pandemic, the divisional administration followed a multi-pronged approach, which involved multidisciplinary coordination and activities. These include adopting/implementing preventive measures, containing the spread of virus infection through the Red/Containment Zone strategy, enhancing the testing capacities, designating the Covid hospitals and health centers, and increasing the availability of beds, high-flow oxygen supply, and other necessary logistics for Covid patients.

Besides, establishing Flu clinics in different hospitals of Kashmir not only helped in picking up the symptomatic cases of Covid-19 but also prevented the other patients visiting these hospitals from contracting the Covid-19 infection.

50 percent closure of commercial establishments in J&K

All new covid related directions inducing 50 percent closure of commercials and implementation of using 50 percent seat capacity in public transport shall be implemented in letter and spirit.