The lockdown in India and the public health crisis due to coronavirus has got tempers raging high. Communal hatred is also becoming a concern amidst the already worsening situation with the virus. Celebrities are caught in the midst on Twitter because of their controversial comments at a time like this.

Rangoli Chandel's Twitter was already suspended, and now it's Ajaz Khan's turn with his controversial video making the rounds on the platform. The actor shot a video wear his comments have been flagged for hatred and inciting violence.

Ajaz Khan's hate speech flagged for inciting communal hatred

Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account was suspended today after her tweets were reported for spreading hate against a particular community. Now, netizens are asking that Ajaz Khan to be pulled up following a controversial video where he is talking about the Government with anger.

Now, the #ArrestAjazKhan is trending following the video. Twitterati is tagging Mumbai Police on their tweets hoping to see some action against him. The hashtag has acquired over 260K tweets already. Following the explosive video, the Bollywood actor is still standing firm on his ground, "After I came live yesterday and opened the poll of the Sanghiyos, they are feeling knots in their stomach, but we are not Savarkar who will apologize, may die and cannot bend as he can," he wrote in a tweet today.

A Twitter user went on to call Coronavirus the 'second-most dangerous disease' compared to 'stupidity'. Watch the video below:

Covid 19 is the 2nd most dangerous disease right now, stupidity still remains first. Arrest him as soon as possible.@MumbaiPolice#Areest_azaj@AjazkhanActor #अरेस्ट_एजाज_खान pic.twitter.com/pqT9ObS2IT — ट्विटर मिनिस्टर Reetu (@Ritu_Victoriaa) April 16, 2020

The actor is being called all sorts of terms like 'terrorist':

#अरेस्ट_एजाज_खान Why do we tolerate such people , he is not less thn a terrorist , he should be arrested for this act . Shame on you at the time when doctors , police are fighting a war , people like you spreading communal hatred https://t.co/TJOrPP4D2I — chator chanch (@chator_chanch) April 16, 2020

Some also pointed out some previous tweets posted by the actor apart from the video that also raised concerns:

What the hell is this. Ye aazadi chahiye inko ??? #अरेस्ट_एजाज_खान pic.twitter.com/o839VBZwIv — Virat thakur (@virat_thakur7) April 16, 2020

Perhaps in these tense times, celebrities should be careful with their opinions, if they're not helpful. In the video, he is also seen hoping some sections of people contract Coronavirus. The Mumbai Police or Twitter hasn't reacted to these tweets from users and no action has been taken so far.