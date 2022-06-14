Nayanthara, who tied the knot to her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan recently, has included a new clause in her contracts. If the reports are to be believed, she will not be doing lip-lock or intimate scenes, hereafter.

The buzz is that the actress in view of her marriage has decided to bid goodbye to kiss and intimate scenes as it might make her and her husband uncomfortable and put them in an embarrassing situation.

Although she has stopped doing roles which require her to expose skin or intimate scene, she is now particularly enforcing the clause.

At this stage, the actress, who was recently seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, will be next seen in Dream Warrior Pictures' O2, Alphonse Puthren's Malayalam flick Gold starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mohan Raja's Telugu flick Godfather starring Chiranjeevi, Shah Rukh Khan's Hindi film Jawan and Ashwin Saravanan's Connect.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are heading for their honeymoon. However, the name of the destination has not been revealed, yet.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have tied the knot in a grand event on Thursday, June 9. Their marriage is attended by the who's who of South Indian film industry and Bollywood.

Nayan-Vignesh Marriage

The wedding is performed as per the Hindu customs at Sheraton Grand in Mahabalipuram. Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Maverick filmmaker Mani Ratnam, Boney Kapoor, Karti, AL Vijay, Divyadarshini, Sarath Kumar with his wife Radikaa, Archana Kalpathi, Sivakarthikeyan, Malayalam actor Dilip and many others attended the event.

Controversy

However, a day later, the couple ran into controversy after they were spotted wearing footwear in the Tirupati Temple premises. In an apology written to the temple, Vignesh Shivan said, "Dear all, we have always wanted our marriage to happen in Tirupati but due to logistical reasons that was not possible and we had to do our wedding in Chennai. To wholesomely complete our wedding, we made sure we headed to Tirupati directly from our wedding venue (without going home) to watch the Sami Kalyanam and to receive the blessings of Lord Balaji who we have utmost devotion towards.

We had a wonderful darshan and wanted to click a picture outside the temple to have this day in our memory and to feel like the wedding got completed here, as per our wish but due to the crowd and chaos we had to exit the premises and re-enter at a time when there was a lesser commotion. In the hurry for a quick picture we did not realize we had our footwear on when we got back later for the quick picture outside the temple. We are a couple who go to temples regularly and have immense faith in God. We have been to Thirumala almost 5 times in the past 30 days trying to do our wedding there! [sic]"

He continued and said, "We sincerely apologize to those who we could have offended and we mean no disrespect to the lord who we love. We are grateful for the love and wishes we have received from everyone for our special day and we hope you continue to shower us with only the positivity we need from you. [sic]"