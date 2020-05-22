Due to the deadly spread of the novel coronavirus celebrities are quarantined inside the house and the shooting for all the serials and movies have stopped. Though it was announced recently that the shooting of KBC 12, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai and many other shows will resume towards the June end, it has been advised to all the makers that they have to cut down or limit the intimate scenes.

Now the news is pouring in that the makers of the erotic web series Mastram have also decided to minimize the intimate scenes from the second leg of their show. The Indian erotica series, based on the life of a pornographic writer, inspired by the popular pulp fiction and sex stories in Hindi, Mastram was released this year on MX player.

The writers of Anshuman Jha-fronted Mastram have a tough task ahead of them as they have to curtail intimate sequences at the writing stage of the web series based on the erotica writer of the '80s.

As per the reports of the Mid Day, writer Aryan Sunil said that for the season 2, "We are delving into Rajaram's life and how he arrived at his books. As for the shoot of [erotic] scenes, we will follow the guidelines that will be put in place. We were the first show in India to hire international intimacy directors. After the crisis, we will be more careful. The sequences and the degree of intimacy depicted will be decided by the intimacy directors."

Although the protagonist of the series Anshuman Jha has taken this news well and said that this will not affect the theme of the series. He said, "The DNA of the show will not change much because the story is about Rajaram's romantic interests, his relationship with his uncle and his cult books. The conflict between his real-life relationships and his literary imaginations will continue to be explored."

The chairperson of CINTAA's outreach committee, Amit Behl also said "Big countries, like India, will have to adhere to the sops since we go abroad to shoot, and foreign productions come here. We have to get a global handshake before we start filming. If a second spike happens, we must be prepared. We want to resume filming, but not at the cost of lives."