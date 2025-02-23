A week after announcing the postponement of the second leg of the 5th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Sunday that authorities are not in a position to announce fresh dates for the event.

However, Omar Abdullah is optimistic that the forecasted snowfall in the picturesque Gulmarg resort of Kashmir in the coming days will change the ground situation. He said that Gulmarg is all set to become a leading destination for heli-skiing and adventure tourism.

Interacting with media persons on the sidelines of the inaugural event for a year-round helicopter service in Gulmarg, Omar said, "The administration is closely monitoring the snowfall situation. Experts from the Ski Federation will assess the slopes in the coming days, and if they approve, the games could be held in the first week of March."

Pointing to the snowfall forecast by the Weather Department, Omar Abdullah expressed hope that Gulmarg would witness snowfall in the next couple of days.

"At present, we are not in a position to make an announcement. If there is sufficient snowfall, the games will be held in early March; otherwise, it will not be feasible due to the approaching summer," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the newly launched helicopter service would boost heli-skiing and offer tourists a unique sightseeing experience. "Gulmarg will soon be recognized as a premier destination for heli adventures alongside the famous Gondola rides," he said.

"The helicopter service will operate throughout the year, providing visitors with scenic aerial views," he added.

Omar also revealed that the government is in discussions with private investors to enhance Gulmarg's ski infrastructure. "Additionally, there are plans to further develop the Gondola, with new cable car projects in the pipeline," he said.

Khelo India Winter Games postponed

As reported earlier, the second leg of the 5th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games, scheduled to be held in north Kashmir's picturesque Gulmarg resort from February 22, has been postponed due to insufficient snowfall.

"The 5th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games, initially set for February 22-25, 2025, has been postponed due to insufficient snowfall. A new assessment will be conducted once snow conditions improve, and the revised schedule will be announced accordingly," the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council stated on its official social media handle.

It was announced that the revised schedule will be shared once weather conditions become favorable for competitions. Persistent snowfall and suitable weather conditions are critical. J&K is experiencing unusually warm weather at this time of the year.

The first leg of the Games was held in Ladakh from January 23 to 27, with the NDS Sports Complex and Guphuk Pond staging ice hockey and ice skating events.

The Khelo India Winter Games were first held in 2020, with Jammu and Kashmir hosting and winning the first three editions. The 2024 edition, co-hosted by Ladakh and J&K, saw the Indian Army claim the overall title.