Vir Das is on a roll. The ace comedian and actor has been chosen as the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards. While there would be designers at his peril to be represented at such a big platform, he has taken the route less travelled. He has called out all the budding and emerging designers to create a 'super formal outfit' for him.

Vir's post inviting new designers

Vir has asked all the budding designers to not design a 'tuxedo' for him but something Indian or Indo-western. "Alright folks. I'm going to be the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards. I'm going to wear something Indian from home. I'm also not going to wear a fancy designer. They have enough cash and clients. So we're gonna launch someone new," he wrote in his note.

Vir added, "So if you're a budding designer, label, student, and you can put together super formal stuff. Send us an email. I would attach details on your stuff and experience please. We get a lot of emails. I want to be clear. The Delhi Belly actor further called the coveted ceremony a "super duper ultra formal wear at a very high level for a very large audience."

"You have to make me look good in formal wear which is a task I assure you. It HAS TO BE INDIAN OR INDO-WESTERN FUSION. I do not need a tuxedo. We will pay you for your work, pay for the outfit and credit you. You will have to work with my team to get the vision and design right. Cheers, V", the Go Goa Gone actor concluded.