‘No Entry Nitish Chacha’ Tej Pratap Yadav shows poster

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav's son and party leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday expressed disdain over the hacking of his social media accounts. Yadav displayed a poster outside his mother Rabri Devi's house that read, "No Entry Nitish Chacha". He accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for hacking his Facebook account. His accusations come after a Facebook post from his account which read, "If current circumstances prevail I will not continue in politics".