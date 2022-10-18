In recent times, we have witnessed sequels of a number of old popular Bollywood movies such as 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'Singham', 'Dabangg', 'Race, 'Heropanti' and so on and so forth. Similarly, there were reports that the makers of the 2005 hit film 'No Entry' have decided to come up with part 2. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta and Celina Jaitley in prominent roles.

'No Entry 2' shelved?

Soon after such rumours, Salman Khan fans were quite excited to experience the sequel of the much-loved comedy drama and they were waiting for further details of the film. However, it seems the fans might not get to experience the fun sequel of the film anymore as it has reportedly been shelved.

If a report in Bollywood Hungama is to be believed, then Salman Khan has decided to shelve 'No Entry 2' owing to legal and financial complications. According to the report, the 'Tiger 3' actor wanted to make the film and he had himself sat on the script with Anees Bazmee.

However, the first part was stuck in multiple legal tangles due to a movie studio shutting its shop. Reportedly, the actor had initially thought that it would be easy for him to resolve the conflict but as he dug deeper into the matter, the situation seemed even more complicated.

Are there copyrights issue?

The Bollywood Hungama report further revealed that the makers decided to pay off everyone and acquire the rights. But when a list of stakeholders to be paid off was made, the amount extended beyond the stipulated budget. Later it appeared that there was a strong possibility of third-party raising issues against the film once it goes on floors as the rights are very opaque. They also speculated that they might have to spend additional money if that happens.

In addition, an inside source also revealed that Salman Khan is very keen to do a comedy film, but circumstances are such that nothing is materialising. But, the 'Ready' actor is now reportedly on the lookout to find a new script to start work on from the month of January or February.

The report also stated that Anees Bazmee has also moved on to make his superhero comedy. On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif.