In recent times, we have witnessed sequels of a number of old popular Bollywood movies such as 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'Singham', 'Dabangg', 'Race, 'Heropanti' and so on and so forth. Similarly, there were reports that the makers of the 2005 hit film 'No Entry' have decided to come up with part 2. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta and Celina Jaitley in prominent roles.

Soon after such rumors, fans were quite excited to experience the sequel of the much-loved comedy drama. However, later there were reports that Salman Khan has decided to shelve 'No Entry 2' owing to legal and financial complications.

"There is demand for sequels," says Boney Kapoor

But now it seems that there are still chances to witness the sequel of the 2005 film as producer Boney Kapoor recently shared updates on the same. In a new interview, the producer claimed that the film has 'no issue of legality' and said that 'everything is under control'. He further added that the 'script and actors are there' for No Entry's sequel.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Boney said, "There is a demand for sequels of Wanted, No Entry and Mr India. There are people who are wanting to make Hum Paanch all over again. Some of my films have already been remade in some or the other way. I know Woh Saat Din, I know Ponga Pandit. There are few films from our older slate which have been made again in a different world, with upscaled production."

He further added, "I can't discuss this on camera and it's not for the public domain. If it is destined to happen, it will happen. The script is there and the actors are there too. It's just about everything falling in the right place. There is no issue of legality as it is written about in the media. Everything is under control and things just have to fall in place."

On the work front, Boney Kapoor recently produced Tamil action heist 'Thunivu' which has been released earlier this week. Next, he will be seen making his acting debut with the upcoming film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' along with Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film is slated to release on March 8.