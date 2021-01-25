The grand tractor rally by protesting farmers meets yet another obstacle as the UP government has reportedly issued a "high alert" to all the supply officers in all districts that is sure to affect the procession. The farmers have refused to back down on their decision to carry out the tractor rally on Republic Day and the UP govt wants to hit where it hurts. A circular that has been making the rounds of the internet says the Yogi-government has ordered supply officers to refrain from giving diesel to protesting farmers.

The reported police order, accessed by Hindustan Times network, is said to be issued by the Suhwal Police in Ghazipur, which has been issued in UP in view of the Jan 26 "tractor parade." The letter is also reported to have been pasted in various petrol pumps.

"You need to be informed that high alert has been issued in the state in view of the next 26 January 2021. Section 144 (curfew) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is effective. Farmers are expected to conduct a 'tractor march' and other programmes at various different locations. Subsequently, there is a ban on tractor marches. In view of this, you are directed to not give oil to any tractor or to anyone in bottles or drums from January 22, 2021, to January 26, 2021, so that peace is maintained. Individuals who violate these orders will be held accountable," the letter, which was reportedly pasted at one of the petrol pumps in the region, said.

Farmer leader reacts to order

With the news of "no diesel for tractors" spreading like wildfire on social media and WhatsApp groups, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said farmers from Moradabad in western UP to Ghazipur in the eastern part of the state have called him about the said order. He has reportedly asked the farmers to block roads in respective cities and towns.

The state government hasn't issued an official statement on the matter as of this writing. The copy will be duly updated.

The alleged order has also drawn severe criticism towards the government. Netizens say the move crushes the right to protest and democracy in the country.

Kisan Ghantantra Parade

As multiple rounds of talks between farmers and the government failed to reach a conclusion, the protests continue. The farmers demand nothing short of repulsion of the controversial farm laws, something the central government has refused to do, but agreed to suspend the laws for 18 months.

Farmer unions have announced they would enter the national capital and take out a massive tractor rally on the occasion of Republic Day, with Tikait saying that "tractors and tanks with roll together".

The Delhi Police on Sunday said that it would allow the tractor rally inside Delhi on Tuesday. The police would open the barricades at Singhu, Tikri and Gazipur borders after the Republic Day parade is over and the farmers would be allowed to enter up to 100 kms within Delhi in a circular path on the approved route, which is from Singhu Border to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Kanjhawala, Bawana to Auchadi. From Tikri border, it will be to Nangloi, Najafgarh, Jharoda, Dhansa, Badli and the KMP and from Gazipur border to Apsara border to Hapur Road.