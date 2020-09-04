During Harsh Vardhan Shringla's online address with the ICWA, one of the most frequented questions was on the subject of China. The entire world is closely observing the escalating tensions between India and China. Naturally, a lot of Indians and concerned panelists had to know about any change in policies in view of China aggression across the LOAC.

The Foreign Secretary for the Ministry of External Affairs engaged in a candid Q&A session post his address with Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), where he also opened up on the Indo-China relations. While he remained optimistic about de-escalating and de-engaging the tensions across the border with China, the Indian diplomat sure stood a firm ground on making any compromises when it comes to India's integrity.

"We have had an unprecedented situation with china. We have lost the lives of soldiers for the first time in 40 years. There has been attempt to take unilateral actions. We will be firm. There will be no compromise on sovereignty and integrity of India," Harsh Vardhan noted.

Harsh Vardhan further said there is an open channel for any discussions on the matters of de-escalating the border tensions and regaining peace in the tense Line of Actual Control. Ground commanders are in constant talks with China on the matter, while Delhi and Beijing are engaged in diplomatic solutions to retain peace.

But unless there is peace, bilateral relations between the two powerful countries will be affected, the foreign secy said.