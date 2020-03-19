

An internal memo had been making the rounds on the internet stating that two Boeing employees have been tested positive for coronavirus. The memo is, in fact, false and there have been no such cases from Boeing, International Business Times, India was notified.

Attached below is the screenshot of the email that is being circulated on social media:

Coronavirus in India

Coronavirus cases are increasing at a faster rate in India, with the total number of confirmed cases rising to 197, including four deaths. In Karnataka, the total number of coronavirus cases has risen to 14.

Owing to the seriousness of the pandemic, Karnataka Health Department has set up multiple helplines. People can call 080-46848600 or 104 for coronavirus related queries. Also, 1075 is the national helpline number for coronavirus in India.

Note: This article has been updated to correctly inform our readers that Boeing employees from the company's Bengaluru office haven't been tested positive for coronavirus.