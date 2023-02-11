Within minutes after the inauguration of the third edition of the "Khelo India Winter Games" at the Gulmarg area of Kashmir Valley, a video has gone viral on social media in which some participants alleged non-availability of boarding and lodging.

"I am from Karnataka. I am here to participate in Khelo India Winter Games but unfortunately, we are not getting accommodation amid a minus 7-degree temperature", one of the participants alleged and recalled that during the first and second editions of the Winter Games arrangements were very good.

"This time there is complete mess and chaos. Players who came from different parts of the country are not getting accommodation", he alleged.

Another participant from Haryana said that for the last two days, they have been moving from one place to another to get proper accommodation but authorities failed to make any arrangements.

"On Thursday we were provided accommodation at Tanmarg- that too after midnight. Today authorities have failed to provide us accommodation", he alleged.

While pointing toward participants who were standing outside with their bags and baggage amid bone-chilling cold in Gulmarg, another participant from Rajasthan said that they were provided accommodation late Thursday night after repeated requests but on Friday morning their bags were thrown out by the management of the hotel.

"Owner of the hotel asked us to make alternative arrangements", he said and claimed that before arriving at Gulmarg for the third edition of the "Khelo India Winter Game" they properly registered themselves.

They are unregistered participants, says the secretary Sports Council

Refuting all allegations of these annoyed participants Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council Nuzhat Gul said that they were "unregistered". Despite repeated attempts, Secretary Sports Council did not respond to phone calls. She, however, replied to Whatsapp messages and claimed that all arrangements were made for all the registered participants.

While terming the video circulated on social media as edited, she forwarded another video of some participants who were hailing the organizers, especially the Sports Council for providing all facilities to them.

As reported earlier, in the third edition which started on Friday, an all-time high of 1650 participants are participating in 11 contests.

During the third edition contests for 11 sports disciplines including Alpine Skiing, Nordic Ski, Snowboarding, Ski Mountaineering, Ice Hockey, Ice Skating, Ice Stock, Curling, Bandy, Bobsleigh, and Skeleton and Snow Shoe will be held.