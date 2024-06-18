After impressing the audience with her role in Taaza Khabar, Nitya Mathur is all set to become a household name with Amazon Mini TV's Sisterhood. Nitya, who has worked in shows like – The Fame Game, Blurr and more; has her kitty full. International Business Times, India, got in touch with the actress to talk about how she bagged the role, the challenges, working with Madhuri Dixit and lots more.

What attracted you towards the role?

You know, there are a lot of shows based on school life out there. But there's a freshness in Sisterhood. You can tell by just reading the script. The writers and our director, Nayana, have been able to capture the craziness and the depth of school life with such truthfulness - there's a purity and naivety to it. It's full of intense emotions (I think people actually forget how deeply you feel emotions in school and as teenagers), craziness, fun, humour, and ride or die friendships. They're such profound and formative years. I felt all of this while reading even just the few scenes they sent for the auditions. I knew immediately I wanted to be a part of the show.

How would you describe your role?

Haha they've called my character, Nikita Waghmare, 'Dedh Shani' in the trailer. I think that's the perfect way to describe her. She's tiny, but a firecracker - always energetic, impulsive, constantly in trouble with the teachers, and insanely protective of friends. Parts of her are actually very different from my innate personality. While I'm quite a calm and centred person, Nikita is all over the place all the time. This actually made the process of creating and playing her an extremely freeing and fulfilling experience. I had so much fun! Most people know me as Shazia from Taaza Khabar, and this role is the complete opposite of that. So I'm quite excited for the audience to see me in a new avatar as well.

What is the series all about?

I think friendship is one of the most powerful forms of love. And that's what the show is about. It's about a group of young girls, all very different from each other, but somehow when they come together, it creates a really deep and colourful friendship. School can be a really confusing time when you're trying to figure yourself and the world out. In this confusion, you tend to rely on and find comfort in your friends. The tight, warm embrace that you get from a solid friendship - that's what the show is about.

How was your working experience with co actors?

Oh my god I have never had more fun and done more 'masti' on a set before! We can actually be quite a chaotic bunch when we're together! Always laughing and pulling each other's legs. We've just formed such an easy going, fun friendship. And it happened quite quickly, within a few days of knowing each other. And it translates so well on screen, too. There was no extra effort to show 'chemistry', it's just there between us. I'm quite grateful to have them all in my life. And my god they're all so talented! When there's such free flowing give and take between actors, it makes the most complicated ensemble scenes easy and effortless.

Throw some lights on Taaza Khabar and your working experience.

Taaza Khabar is what really kicked things off for me. And I just love that team. It's such a warm set to be on. And plus to work with Bhuvan, Deven Sir, Shriya, and Prathamesh - they're all such unique actors and masters at what they do. I learn so much when I'm around them, while doing scenes and also when the camera is off and we're all just chatting. We finished shooting season 2 a few months ago, and I'm quite excited for the fans to watch it.

What are some of the challenges you've faced as a new comer in the industry?

With my job, it's like you never know what comes next. There are highs, and then there are moments that need a steady resolve. It's very easy to let the latter get to you, so a big part of being an actor is cultivating patience and finding new ways of working on your craft. That's something I have had to consciously learn, and that's what has worked for me. When I'm not working, I try to indulge is new hobbies, new experiences, meet people, build relationships. I have been very lucky to have a supportive family and amazing friends in and outside of the industry. And honestly, I love what I do so much that it really makes it all worth it.

How was it working with Madhuri Dixit in Fame Game. Did you look up to her for some advice on how to approach a scene.

I didn't have scenes with Madhuri Ma'am. But I'm waiting for the day I do get to work with her. What a privilege that would be! The episode I was in was directed by Bejoy Nambiar, and I had a wonderful time creating the scene with him and my co actors. He's very collaborative in his style. He'd discuss the scene with us, understand what our instincts were and then we'd all block and design the scene accordingly. It makes it a very fulfilling experience.

Your upcoming projects

The last year has been quite fun. I've shot for some very interesting projects. Shoot for Taaza Khabar season 2 wrapped a few months ago, and I also shot for a mockumentary with Viacom called Shanti Bhavan.