Amid the ongoing Bihar election campaign, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took a dig at his ally BJP's star campaigner Yogi Adityanath. Even though he did not name anyone in his speech, but it was widely perceived as it was directed towards Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Nitish Kumar has publicly called out Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath for his comments on "throwing out infiltrators".

Nitish Kumar's speech comes after Yogi Adityanath addressed a rally in Katihar when he talked about the new law that enables Indian citizenship for non-Muslim minorities from neighbouring Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they fled religious persecution and entered India before 2015.

"Who talks like this? Everyone belongs to this country, everyone is Indian": Nitish Kumar

The Bihar Chief Minister spoke at a public meeting, "Who does all this malicious campaigning? Who says all this faltu baat (nonsense)? Who will throw out people? No one dares do that. Everyone belongs to this country, everyone is Indian,"

"Who talks like this? Our effort is to work for harmony, unity and brotherhood so there can be progress. And these people only want to create divides; they have no other work."

Nitish Kumar even tweeted the remarks with the comment: "It is our duty and in our culture to take everyone along. Bihar will progress only then."

"Our goal is the development of Bihar. Taking all people along for the betterment of Bihar. All-round development of Bihar is possible only by taking people of all religions and communities together. Good law and order, electricity facilities, excellent roads, they do not see caste or religion. I have worked for everyone. They have taken everyone along."

Previously, Nitish Kumar had said in January that the NRC was confined to Assam and implementing it nationwide was needless.

Watch video here: