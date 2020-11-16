JD (U) chief and Bihar CM designate Nitish Kumar takes oath as the Bihar Chief Minister in Patna. Thirteen other Ministers from NDA parties were also sworn in by Governor Phagu Chauhan on Monday, November 16 at Raj Bhavan.

The JD (U) chief took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term today after a neck-to-neck contest to clinch the Bihar assembly polls, the results for which were declared late at night on November 10.

The National Democratic Alliance secured a majority in the October-November Assembly elections, winning 125 seats in the 243-member house. However, Nitish Kumar saw his Janata Dal-United's share slip to 43, while the BJP won 74 seats. Two smaller parties won eight seats.

BJP president JP Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah were present at the oath-taking ceremony of JD (U) chief and Bihar CM designate Nitish Kumar in Patna.

Other leaders to be sworn in

Apart from Nitish Kumar, Tarkishore Prasad (Deputy CM), Ashok Chaudhary, Vijay Chaudhary, Mewa Lal Chaudhary, Bijendra Yadav, Renu Devi, Mangal Pandey, Prem Kumar, Samrat Chaudhary, Nitish Mishra, Nandkishore Yadav, VIP President Mukesh Sahani, and Hindustani Awam Morcha President Jitan Ram Manjhi's son Santosh Kumar Sharan were sworn in at a ceremony scheduled at 4.30 pm at the Governor's House.

On Sunday, Nitish Kumar was chosen as leader of the NDA by the newly-elected MLAs and MLCs of all four parties which are alliance partners. Nitish Kumar presented the list of all 125 MLAs to Governor Phagu Chauhan on Sunday, after which Chauhan invited him to form the new government.