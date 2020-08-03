Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed his displeasure over the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) authorities for "forcibly" quarantining IPS officer Binay Tiwari, who is in Mumbai to investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

"Bihar DGP will speak with the authorities there. Whatever happened with him (Binay Tiwari) is not right. It is not political. Bihar Police is carrying out its duty," ANI quotes Nitish Kumar as saying.

Bihar DGP's Allegations

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey had alleged that Binay Tiwari was forcibly quarantined by the BMC. He wrote, "IPS officer Vinay Tiwari arrived Mumbai today on official duty to lead his police team from Patna but he was forcibly quarantined by the BMC officers at around 11 p.m. Earlier, he was not given a place in the IPS mess when he said that he is staying in a guest house in Goregaon. [sic]"

Tiwari landed in the Mumbai Airport on Sunday and was received by his four colleagues. He was scheduled to meet DCP Abhishek Trimukhe on Monday, 3 August, in connection with the actor's death.

However, the BMC has denied the allegation made by Pandey stating that Tiwari was quarantined as per the latest guidelines for domestic arrivals at the airport.

Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on 14 June. The Mumbai Police has been investigating the case. Recently, KK Singh, father of the deceased, filed an FIR in Patna against actress Rhea Chakrborty and five others under various sections, including abetment of suicide.

A four-member team from Bihar arrived in Mumbai to launch their own probe even as there has been a huge demand from the netizens and politicians to hand over the case to the CBI.

Maharashtra Government's Stand

However, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh condemned the demand for the CBI probe and wrote, "@MumbaiPolice already began investigating allegations about @itsSSR's unfortunate alleged suicide. Even if Bihar Police registered an offence in Patna, under Ch. 12 & 13 of the #CrPC it has to be investigated,inquired & tried by police & courts within whose jurisdiction the offence is committed. I condemn the demand for the @itsSSR case to be handed to #CBI. The case is now being politcised for political gains. #MaharashtraPolice is inquiring into the case professionally & are competent in digging out the truth, leaving no stone unturned!"