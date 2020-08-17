2020 is a dark year, especially for Bollywood. Many leading stars have already bid adieu to us and now the news of the sad demise of ace director Nishikant Kamat is making the headline. Leaving a huge void in Bollywood, the brilliant mind behind the movies like Drishyam and Irrfan Khan's Madaari died at the age of 50, today at AIG hospitals, Gachibowli, Hyderabad. He was said to be diagnosed with Chronic Liver Disease and other secondary infections.

Earlier today, it was said that he died in the morning but the officials from the hospital released a statement clarifying that Nishant was still alive and on ventilators. Filmmaker Milap Zaveri and Bollywood actor Ritesh Deshmukh took Twitter to inform the fans and friends about the same but later on Housefull actor posted a condolence post for his friend Nishikant and said, 'I will miss you, my friend'.

Nishikant has contributed in Bollywood with some of his splendidly. He has not only worked on Hindi cinemas but also for Marathi and Tamil films. Let's have a look at his journey in the world of movie-making.

Theatre to Silver Screens; Nishikant's inspirational journey

Nishikant has always had a special place of theatre and acting in his start. Though much has not been disclosed about his early life, it has been said that it was during his college days at Mumbai's Ramnarain Ruia College, he released his true calling for theatre and rose to prominence.

He made in acting debut in Bollywood with a drama film written and directed by Partho Sen-Gupta named 'Hava Aney Dey'. Along with acting, he also tried his hands on writing but eventually, he realised that direction could be his area of excellence. Debuting in the world of direction through a Marathi film Dombivali Fast, he proved his virtue.

The movie earned him accolades in Marathi cinema, as it went on to become the biggest Marathi film of the year. He remade his film, in Tamil with R. Madhavan in the lead as Evano Oruvan, which gained appreciation from the critics.

Nishikant's Bollywood Marvels: Mumbai Meri Jaan, Drishyam and more

Establishing himself as an ace Marathi director, he entered Bollywood once again, but this time as a director. His film 'Mumbai Meri Jaan' released in 2008, which was based on 2006 Mumbai Bombings was highly applauded by the fans as well as critics. Movies like Force, Rocky Handsome, Lai Baari and more had their fair share of ups and downs but Ajay Devgan and Tabu starrer Drishyam turned out to be one of the best movies in Bollywood.

Drishyam was a top-notch suspense drama film that has nail-biting twists and turns. The movie was directed so beautifully that most of the people forgot that it's a remake and relished it as a fresh movie. Nishikant had a nack for thriller movies. He also directed Irrfan Khan's social thriller Madaari, which was unable to do wonders on the box-office but was lauded by the critics.

Nishikant as an actor

Along with directing some wonderful movies, Nishikant has also starred in many Bollywood and well as movies in other languages. He was seen in a negative role in John Abraham's Rocky Handsome. Nishikant also starred in Arjun Rampal's Daddy and recently in Julie 2.

While we did not get to see much of Nishikant work, looking at the movies he has directed, it would be apt to say that he had a promising career and Bollywood has lost one more gem today. May his soul rest in peace.