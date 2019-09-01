Acting is a dream for many but Nischay is living his dream.

Nischay Ralhan is a 23 year old talented artist and a successful entrepreneur who was born and brought up in Delhi, India. Coming from a business background he also indulge himself in entrepreneurship when he was only 19 year old. Having an elite business of construction he decided to be a helping hand of his father.

Talking about his education so he is an alumni of Delhi University( Hansraj college).

Coming to his present status, he is currently working on a very huge project of 400 residential apartments named 'the Leela Orchid Greens' in Mohali and now he is all set to become a new face of entertainment industry. Acting was always one of the fascinated niche for him and he is doing a phenomenal job in this niche. He started with his acting career year when he was of 22. He went to Asian Academy of Film & Tv ,Marwah studios to do his acting course where he got the best student of the year award. It's only a year since he started with his acting career but his results are astounding, he has featured in various renowned web series, short films, music videos, advertisements and what not.

But that's the beginning of his long voyage. He has also hosted three popular events in Chandigarh. Nischay is an active social media user having more than 78k followers on Instagram.

Apart from acting he has preferential interest in writing and rapping, soon we are going to see him in some rap videos.

His plans are not yet over because soon he is going to work on some projects after his web series.

We wish him all the best for his future.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.