The Monday List of Business in the Lok Sabha will see Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move the Finance Bill, 2020 for consideration and passing.

This is to give effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for the financial year 2020-21.

Two other bills also to be considered

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will move the Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020 for consideration and passing to provide for regulation, operation and planning of major ports in India and to vest the administration, control and management of such ports upon the Boards of the Major Port Authorities.

Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 will be moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for consideration and passing to amend the Companies Act, 2013.

She will also move the Banking Regulation (Amendment)Bill, 2020 for consideration and passing to amend the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.