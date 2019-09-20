In a major move that is expected to boost India's sluggish economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures to slash the corporate tax rates for domestic companies and for new local manufacturing companies at the GST Council Meet on Friday, September 20.

Addressing a press meet in Goa, Sitharaman said the new effective tax rate will be reduced from 30 per cent to 25.17 per cent, inclusive of all surcharges and cess for such domestic companies. "Such companies can also avoid paying the Minimum Alternative Tax," the finance minister added.

Provision inserted in IT Act:



A domestic company can pay income tax at 22% if they dont seek any exemption or incentives

Effective Tax Rate 25.17% inclusive of all surcharges and cess for such domestic companies



Such companies also not required to pay Minimum Alternative Tax pic.twitter.com/ojXYzwfXKx — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 20, 2019

The fiscal booster comes amid growing concerns over the economic slowdown. Following Sitharaman's announcement on tax exemptions, domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex skyrocketed over 1300 points. The Sensex traded at 37,420.12 at 11:20 hours.

Meanwhile, Nifty rose 362.95 points, or 3.39 per cent, to 11,067.75.

The new tax rate, to promote investment and growth, will be applicable from the current financial year which began on April 1 and will be made through an ordinance to amend the Income Tax Act, 1961.

The finance minister also said that the total revenue foregone for the reduction in corporate tax rate and other relief measures will be Rs 1.45 lakh crore per year.

"Any new domestic companies incorporated on or after October 1, 2019, making fresh investment in manufacturing will have an option to pay income tax at 15 per cent," Sitharaman said at a press briefing in Goa.