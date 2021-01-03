Nine people, including seven children, were killed in a severe head-on collision on Highway 33 in California, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said Saturday.

In a statement on Saturday, CHP Central Division Cpt. Kevin Clays said the accident occurred at about 8 p.m. on January 1, when a Dodge travelling southbound on Highway 33 crossed the dirt on the side of the road and ran into the northbound highway before crashing head-on with a Ford pickup, reports said.

The driver of the Dodge, a 28-year-old man identified as Daniel Luna of Avenal, was killed on the spot, while the Ford burst into flames with eight people still inside, seven of whom were children.

"The Dodge veered onto the west dirt shoulder of State Route 33," says CHP Central Division Cpt. Kevin Clays. "The driver failed to maintain control of the vehicle and traveled back across the southbound lane, resulting in a head-on collision."

The cause of the crash was still under investigation, the CHP said, refusing to disclose more details about the victims. Tony Botti, spokesperson from the Fresno County Coroner's Office, said that crews are working to identify all of the victims, the driver of the Ford was an adult and all of the passengers were children.

"It looks like they're two related families," he said. "The ages are between six and 15 years old (for the) seven children."