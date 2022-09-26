Nine days of Navratri are a reminder that eventually even the most powerful and immortal of demons can be defeated, because eventually good will always triumph over evil. Goddess Durga and all her nine avatars are worshipped during the festivities lasting nine days. She is revered as the invincible force of Nature who triumphs over evil and all those seek to subjugate her.

It is believed that Durga killed an evil demon Mahishasura in a battle that lasted nine days and nine nights. Each of the nine days symbolises one of her different forms and the festival ends with a day known as Dussehra.

Mahishasura, had been gifted with the power of immortality by powerful God Lord Brahma because of his dedication to Brahma. However, this super power came with a proviso, only a woman could defeat him. Thinking that no woman would be powerful enough to defeat him, he agrees.

Over time, Mahishasura and his men became a powerful force, unchecked, uncontrolled and undefeated. Eventually, Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva came together and created Goddess Durga, an all-powerful feminine force that would overcome even the immortal evil. Which is why Goddess Durga is equipped with lots of weapons before she went into battle with the evil Mahishasura. Goddess Durga fought the demon for ten days and all its avatars, as he kept changing forms. However, finally when he turned into a buffalo that is when the powerful Durga was able to combat him.

Nine days, in nutshell

On Day 1, devotees worshipthe first form of Maa Durga, which is Maa Shailputri. On the second day of Navratri, Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped, while on Day 3, Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped. On Day 4, the devotees worship Maa Kushmanda and on Day 5, Maa Skandmata. On the sixth day, devotees offer Prasad to Goddess Katyayani, while an offering of jiggery and sweets is made to Goddess Kaalratri on the seventh day. On the eighth day of Navratri, Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped and on the ninth day of the festivities, devotees worship Maa Siddhidatri.

Celebrations and greetings