In a surprising development, Nikki Haley has resigned as the US Ambassador to the United Nations. Nikki was working as a close aide to President Donald Trump and said that she would be leaving the post by the end of the year.

US President Donald Trump has accepted her resignation and said that she "did an incredible job". He further added that Haley is resigning "to take a little time off". The decision regarding her successor will be made within a week or two.

There were speculations that she may run for Presidency in 2020 but she cleared all the doubts by announcing that she would be supporting Trump. She also said "I don't have anything set on where I'm going to go. It's been eight years of intense time, and I'm a believer in term limits. I think you have to be selfless enough to know when you step aside and allow someone else does the job."

At the United Nations, Haley has been vocal about Trump administration's aggressive foreign policy including the economic sanctions to China. She was also an ardent critique of Russia and Syria at the UN. She endorsed the idea of Israel's decision to shift its capital from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

