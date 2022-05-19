After years of courtship, South Indian actors Aadhi Pinisettty and Nikki Galrani have tied the knot in a traditional event on Wednesday, May 20.

Clad in a golden silk saree, Galrani looked stunning in the wedding costume that include matching jewellery. Whereas Aadhi sported a golden Kurta with mundu.

Aadhi Pinisettty and Nikki Galrani's Marriage was Private Event

It was a private event which was restricted to their friends and family members. Telugu actor Nani and Sundeep Kishan were spotted at the wedding which was followed by a reception in the evening.

For the reception, the bride looked beautiful in a light-green gown, while the groom wore a white pantsuit.

Celebrating Love♥️

Getting married in the presence of all our well wishers was truly a moment we’ll cherish forever. We seek for your blessings & love as we take on this new journey together♥️ @AadhiOfficial pic.twitter.com/n7x0nMpOIY — Nikki Galrani (@nikkigalrani) May 19, 2022

The pictures of the elaborate wedding have now gone viral on social media sites. In a video from 'haldi ceremony, Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani are seen dancing for hit number 'Aaluma doluma' from Ajith Kumar's from Vedalam.

Aadhi and Nikki's Relationship

The newly married first came to know each other on the sets of Malupu, seven years ago. They were initially friends that graduated into a relationship with time. They together worked again in Tamil film Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka.They got engaged in March.

Son of filmmaker Ravi Raja Pinisetty, who directed over 50 movies, Pinisetty made his debut in 2006 with the Teja-directed Oka V Chitram. He later appeared in the Tamil film Mirugam (2007).

In 2009, he starred in the supernatural thriller Eeram. In 2010, he had two releases, Ayyanar and Aadu Puli, which were commercial films and were average grossers, building his commercial value well despite the negative reviews.

His next films were Aravaan (2012), Gundello Godari (2013), Vallinam (2014) and Kochadaiyaan (2014) Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka (2015). He has been the successful film, Sarrainodu (2016), for which he got critical acclaim, with one reviewer commenting that Aadhi's screen presence elevates the film. In 2017, he starred in the thriller Maragadha Naanayam, which turned out to be a surprise box office success. The same year he starred in the Telugu romantic-drama film Ninnu Kori, alongside Nani. In 2018, he appeared in Telegu films with Agnyaathavaasi, Rangasthalam, Neevevaro and the Bilingual U Turn.

Aadhi & Nikki gallarani Pre Wedding Sangeet ceremony ? pic.twitter.com/b3AVTVWOip — Mokka Memes (@MokkaMemes_) May 18, 2022

Currently, he is working on a few projects including Clap and The Warrior.

Coming to Nikki Galrani, she made her debut with Malayalam film 1983. She then went on to work in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films. Darling, Vellimonga, Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran (2016) and Kalakalappu 2 are some of her successful movies.