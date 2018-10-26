WWE wrestler Nikki Bella is sick of being accused of getting ahead in her career only because of WWE champion John Cena.

Ronda Rousey, a new wrestler in the WWE, insulted Nikki on a Monday Night Raw promo episode saying, "The only door you ever knocked down was the door to John Cena's bedroom. And he eventually threw you out of that exact door."

The 'Totall Bellas' star is tired of her success being tagged with her ex-fiance, John Cena. She does not appreciate it when people accuse her of becoming successful only because of John.

In a recent interview with the New York Post, she said, "I've grown thick-skinned to it. I just can't wait for the day it can stop and not every promo towards me brings up my ex and I think it will [stop]. I think there will come a day for that, but maybe there won't, but I do hope so."

Nikki wants the wrestling industry to stop accusing women of sleeping their way to the top or giving credit to a man. "We don't want to be defined by our men or our relationships because almost every woman is in a relationship with another wrestler in our industry," Nikki added.

This comes just after Ronda commented on Nikki's success saying Nikki and her twin sister Brie leeched "off of the names of [their] men" to get to where they are.

Nikki did admit that she would constantly ask John for advice related to wrestling and "pick his brain all the time" but that doesn't mean people accuse should accuse her of "leeching off" of him. "That's what he did for my career, [like] everyone who has that special person in their life."

Nikki will complete against Ronda in the upcoming Raw Women's Champion on October 28.