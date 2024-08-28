Nikhil Kamath has revealed that every time he is in Mumbai, he visits Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat. On his podcast, WTF is with Nikhil Kamath, the entrepreneur spoke about how he takes a lot of advice from Shah Rukh Khan and the two sit for 4-5 hours together at the actor's home. Nikhil had invited Badshah, Kriti Sanon and KL Rahul on the episode.

Badshah's name connection with SRK

Badshah also revealed the connection his name has with Shah Rukh Khan. On being asked about 'Shah' being in his name, the rapper revealed that he too is a big SRK fan. Badshah revealed that his real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia and changed his name to 'Badshah' after Shah Rukh's film 'Badshaah' that released in 1999. Kriti Sanon also spoke highly on King Khan and added that she finds him really intelligent and cool.

Kriti, Nikhil heap praise on SRK

"I love him. He is one of those few people who you are a fan of and then you meet him and become a bigger fan. He is very intelligent," she said. The Zerodha founder also added that he chats with Shah Rukh for hours and seeks his advice. "Every time I come to Mumbai, one night I go to Shah Rukh's house. Both of us sit down and chat for four to five hours. The kind of advice the man gives, it's incredible. I go to him just for his gyan (knowledge)," he said.

Prior to this, Nikhil had also invited Navya Naveli Nanda and Ranbir Kapoor on his show. On the personal front, Kamath is reportedly dating Rhea Chakraborty. The two often get spotted together attending events and have not tried to hide from the media glare. Nikhil and Rhea were recently spotted taking a ride of the city on his bike.