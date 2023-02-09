Successful entrepreneurs have a few characteristics in common that help them to thrive in their chosen fields. To ace as an entrepreneur, you must be willing to take risks, be persistent, and continuously strive for improvement. You must also have a clear vision of what you want to achieve and be able to communicate this effectively to your team, partners, and customers. Additionally, it is important to have a deep understanding of the marketplace and your target audience. Nijo Soman is one such entrepreneur who has been developing a business plan and keeping up with current trends and developments in his industry. His positive attitude and a passion to take his business to the next level has propelled him towards success at a fast pace.

"With dedication, hard work, and a little bit of luck, you can achieve your entrepreneurial goals," he says, a Electrical and Electronics Engineering degree holder from Kollam, Kerala who owns Obaid Ahmed Gas Distributing LLC, which has been one of the top reputed customers of Emirates & Emarat since it began its operations. The businessman is looking to expand his reach across the Emirates. Apart from managing this premier company, he has also started a new venture, Juma Al Falasi, which will penetrate deep into the GCC markets. This young entrepreneur has been in business since 2015 and is experienced in all aspects of business, including operations, finance and management.

"I have developed a broad skill set that includes strong communication and organizational abilities, as well as an understanding of industry-specific regulations, laws, and best practices. Additionally, I have proven proficiency in financial modeling and analysis, budgeting, strategic planning, and customer relationship management. My background has provided me with the knowledge and tools necessary to help businesses reach their goals and objectives, create and implement strategies that have achieved profitable results and long-term growth," he says, who is looking at reaching new heights in the entrepreneurial sphere.