Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan, famous for bringing nerve-wrecking drama on the silver screen, has unveiled the first teaser poster of his upcoming physiological thriller 'Glass', that he is confident to leave everyone in bewilderment. With films like 'The Sixth Sense' and 'The Village', the 47-year-old director has hardly failed to amaze his fans.

The released Glass movie poster presents mirrored images of the characters and represents the characters in a color scheme. Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price aka Mr. Glass is seen sitting on a wheelchair and his double representing his accumulated rage.

James McAvoy's Kevin Wendell Crumb aka The Beast, who has the dissociative identity disorder, is seen in his muscular 24th personality. And his faovorite actor, Bruce Willis' Davis Dunn, who can see the crimes and sins of others by just touching them, is seen incarcerated while his mirrored version is shown standing tall.

The earlier films in the series, Unbreakable (2000) and Split (2016), were praised by the critics and the fans for aesthetics, brilliant performances by Willis, Jackson, and McAvoy, and particularly for the score by James Newton Howard. Glass will serve as the third and final installment in Shyamalan's Unbreakable series.

Last year, Night Shyamalan confirmed the news on Twitter that both Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson will reprise their characters for the final installment. The film will pick up right where James McAvoy's Split left off. Dunn will be seen chasing after The Beast and Mr. Glass will hold secrets that will be critical to both men.

But if you need your #GlassMovie fix before July 20th, here's the world premiere of our teaser poster. pic.twitter.com/HsMa0bzR7N — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) June 29, 2018

The Unbreakable series has subsequently gained a strong cult following. After the director unveiled the Glass movie poster, fans took to social media platforms to share their excitement.

One user wrote, "Gentlemen, you had my curiosity... but now you have my attention," while the other stated, "The third act to @MNightShyamalan #Unbreakable universe... has me going #crazy much like the protagonist & antagonists featured here... will we see role reversals... #mirrors of who they are... #GlassMovie... expect the unexpected."

The third act to @MNightShyamalan #Unbreakable universe... has me going #crazy much like the protagonist & antagonists featured here... will we see role reversals... #mirrors of who they are... #GlassMovie... expect the unexpected! https://t.co/nyND7UWK5k — Shaz Chaudhary (@shaz6pm) July 1, 2018

Although some of Shyamalan's earlier films were highly criticized for ruining the storylines, his 2016 release Split earned him several accolades. While McAvoy was highly praised for his performance as a disturbed person with 23 prominent personalities, the director got the credit for making an engaging film with an unsettling storyline.

Apart from the main cast, the film will also bring back Spencer Treat Clark and Charlayne Woodard to portray their original characters. Glass is scheduled to release on January 18, 2019.

Here's what he shared a childhood picture of his with his father.