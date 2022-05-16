The Karnataka Police have arrested a Nigerian national, who was wandering in a semi-undressed state in Bengaluru, police said on Monday.

The arrested person has been identified as James (33), a resident of Hennur Cross in Bengaluru. Sampigehalli police arrested him and taken up further investigation.

According to police, the accused was found wandering near Shivaram Karanth Layout Park in an almost undressed state causing embarrassment to women, children and people.

Irked by the behaviour of the foreign national, the local people called the police. When Sampigehalli police arrived on the spot and inquired about him, he assaulted the policemen.

The police later took him into custody and admitted him to a hospital since he had injuries on his body. The police constable Srinivasmurthy lodged a complaint against him.

The police stated that the accused seemed to be having mental issues and was not cooperating with the investigation.