One of the most inspirational bloggers in the country, Nidhi Kunder from Mumbai is targeting street style fashion with her open visual diary kind of website loaded with wonderful tips and articles.

Kunder tastefully named her blog 'The Chic Armoire' as chic as it sounds, she is meeting the need of leading a lifestyle in the market which is massive. The great thing about her blogging style is all about the conversational tone and the real person behind the brand.

Although an IT engineer and holder of a masters (MSc) in MIS and Business computing (Westminster, London), meritorious Nidhi always wanted to be in the arena of fashion.

The passion was such that she left her full-fledged IT job in the UK and returned India only to start blogging as a business. She has since built a massive following and brand tie ups with her interestingly self designed website.

She is the link in creating grand editorials for world class brands like MAC, L'Oréal India, Garnier, Amazon, Nike, Myntra, Maybelline and the list goes on. Her passion made a click and she found herself working with top designers like Ritu Kumar, Siddharth Bansal, Coach etc and is connected to ultimate magazines like Femina, Harper's Bazaar, Cosmopolitan etc.

She has won many awards, some of them are Palladium spotlight best fashion blogger, Times Glamour Top 25 Bloggers in India, official blogger for L'Oréal India etc. She's been featured in many magazines, newspapers and social media sites.