American singer/actress Nicole Scherzinger is reportedly upset after a personal video of her and former boyfriend Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton was leaked online by hackers. In the clip shot on mobile phone, the former pair are allegedly seen kissing and cuddling on a bed.

According to a report in The Sun, the two-and-a-half clip has been viewed by at least 286,000 times since it was shared. A source told the website: "Nicole will be heartbroken that such footage has found its way online. It was never intended for the public domain."

Nicole and Lewis started dating in 2007, and had been in a on-again off-again relationship. However, the two parted ways for the fourth and final time in 2015.

At that time, it was reported that the former X Factor judge was tired of Lewis's refusal to commit.

During an interview with the Daily Telegraph, the Baby Love singer admitted that her busy career has taken a toll on her relationships with loved ones. She said: "I try not to regret things, because I feel like as long as you put positive energy towards something – and you put your whole self, your true self, towards it – it'll lead you to the next place you're supposed to be."

"I look at this as a great blessing for me to be able to take on this role... but I have made sacrifices. This is very time consuming," she added. "I've left LA, left all my friends and my family. It's sacrificing your time in relationships, with loved ones, and my work..."

However, Lewis had confessed that he loved cars more than his relationships. He told Top Gear magazine in 2016: "My cars are my babies. I used to say, when I had a girlfriend, 'I'm taking one of the girls out, so you can some if you want, but you come second when it comes to the cars.'"