Nicole Scherzinger has finally expressed her feelings after a personal video of her and former boyfriend Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton was leaked online by hackers. In the two-and-a-half clip, that was shot on a mobile phone, the former pair are allegedly seen kissing and cuddling on a bed.

Nicole addressed the hack for the first time at Elton John's Oscars party in Los Angeles. She told The Sun: "It's been horrible."

"I genuinely don't understand why someone would do something like this, or why they would leak it. It's an unbelievably mean thing to do," she added.

Along with the former The Pussycat Dolls beauty, the British racing driver was also upset when the video leaked. Talking about the situation, a source told the website: "Nicole and Lewis were both horrified at the breach, and want to get to the bottom of it."

"They want to know how the hell it got leaked. It's been mortifying for Nicole, and she feels really violated. She wants to keep a low profile for now, keep her head down and just plough on with work," the insider added.

"She just wants to get on with her life, and forget this ever happened," the source went on.

Nicole and Lewis started dating in 2007 and had been in an on-again-off-again relationship. However, the two parted ways for the fourth and final time in 2015. At that time, it was reported that the former X Factor judge was tired of Lewis's refusal to commit.

Meanwhile, Nicole was until recently dating Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov, but the couple broke up in February.