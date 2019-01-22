An Australia magazine has come up with claims that Nicole Kidman is joining Keith Urban on his Graffiti U World Tour to protect him from cheating rumors. The Aquaman actress is apparently upset with the constant scrutiny about their relationship and wants to end it forever.

Nicole had recently revealed she is taking a break from acting for three months so she can join Keith on his world tour. According to Woman's Day, the Moulin Rouge! actress will do anything for the sake of their marriage. An alleged source said: "Nicole is sticking to the story that it's to spend more quality time with Keith, but friends say there's more to it than that."

"She wants to quash any whispers about his wandering eye so it doesn't rock their happy marriage boat. If she's with him on tour, she's hoping to put all of those rumours to bed once and for all!" the insider added.

"Nicole knows that Keith constantly has fans throwing themselves at him, and even though she totally trusts him, it gets under her skin when people start wondering what's going on between them," the source went on.

"Although Nicole's career is better than it's ever been, she won't let that get in the way of their relationship. If taking some time out to support Keith on tour helps them to keep the spark alive, then Nicole is happy to do it. And if it means she can prove to the world that he's behaving himself at the same time, even better!" the source shared.

According to Gossip Cop, however, the claims are not true.

Kidman has always fondly talked about her marriage with the 51-year-old New Zealand singer. In an interview with the Australian magazine Women's Weekly, the Lion star revealed that she would give up acting for her family life with Urban. She said: "If it were the choice between my family and Keith, and my career, I wouldn't even bat an eyelid. The most important things to me are the love of our relationship and my children."