Beyoncé's publicist has spoken up and looks like Queen Bey is not happy with the behaviour of the fans over the Nicole Curran leaning incident. For the uninitiated, Beyoncé fans went on a rampage on social media as a picture of Golden State Warrior's owner Joe Lacob's wife Nicole Curran leaned over the songstress to speak to Jay Z during Game 3 at NBA finals.

Yvette Noel Schure, Beyoncé's publicist, took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the unwanted viral picture with fans spewing hatred towards Curran. With a picture of Jay Z and Beyoncé performing, Schure captioned the image as, "I am looking back today at the start of The OTRII tour, one year ago. It was a place of joy, unimaginable entertainment from two of the best performers in the world, and a place of love. Every single day on that tour I saw love. Which is why I also want to speak here to the beautiful Beyhive. I know your love runs deep but that love has to be given to every human. It will bring no joy to the person you love so much if you spew hate in her name. We love you."

A shaken Curran also spoke to ESPN's senior writer Ramona Shelburne where she explained exactly what had happened. Curran stated that she is acquainted with Jay Z and Beyonce. In fact, she would often invite the superstar couple for games. Eventually, on Wednesday night as they did arrive, all Curran did was ask them for drinks. "Just spoke to Nicole Curran, the wife of Warrior's owner Joe Lacob, about the "incident " with Beyoncé last night. She was in tears. Said she had been getting death threats on social media all night this morning she disabled her IG account just to make it stop," read Shelburne's tweet.

Just spoke to Nicole Curran, the wife of Warriors owner Joe Lacob, about the “incident “ with Beyoncé last night. She was in tears. Said she had been getting death threats on social media all night this morning she disabled her IG account just to make it stop. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

Curran said she had no idea anything was even amiss until she got home and started seeing texts from friends and checked her social media. She’s invited Jay Z and Beyoncé to the game 3-4 times before. Last night she says she asked if they wanted drinks. Beyoncé asked for water — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

Curran says Jay Z asked for a vodka soda. She asked if he wanted lime with that. But it was loud in Oracle and she couldn’t hear, so she leaned over. That’s where the photos of Beyoncé looking askance at her come from. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

She further explained, "Curran said she had no idea anything was even amiss until she got home and started seeing texts from friends and checked her social media. She's invited Jay Z and Beyoncé to the game 3-4 times before. Last night she says she asked if they wanted drinks. Beyoncé asked for water"

Curran says she then went to go get them those drinks. “There was no hostility. I was trying to be a good hostess,” she said. “I’ve never experienced cyber bullying like this. I can’t believe our players go through this. That kids go through this.“ — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

"Curran says Jay Z asked for a vodka soda. She asked if he wanted lime with that. But it was loud in Oracle and she couldn't hear, so she leaned over. That's where the photos of Beyoncé looking askance at her come from." All Curran was trying to do was be a good host! "Curran says she then went to go get them those drinks. "There was no hostility. I was trying to be a good hostess," she said. "I've never experienced cyber bullying like this. I can't believe our players go through this. That kids go through this," concludes her tweet. The irony is hard to miss. Anyway, things were unnecessarily blown out of proportion as Queen Bey's fans continued to threaten and express hatred towards Nicole.

So far neither Jay Z nor Beyoncé have commented on the incident.